Guess what? No stock records today, but earnings season will be heating up over the next two weeks.

Will the earnings justify the lofty levels

That sound you hear in the distance may be a loud sucking sound, or it may just bethe bull train just picking up more and more steam?





With the stock markets in the US closed in observance of Martin Luther King Day, the one thing we know is that there will be no clues as to the direction today (or records for that matter).



However, we will be getting a lot of fundamental earnings news over the next few weeks that will either break (the loud sucking sound) or make (the runaway train), for the US stock market.





For this week, Netflix, IBM, Johnson and Johnson, Intel and American Express are some of the bigger names reporting. Below are a daily list of the scheduled major releases:





Tuesday, January 21 UBS

Netflix

United Airlines

Capital One

IBM Wednesday, January 22 Abbott

Johnson & Johnson

Texas Instruments Thursday, January 23 Comcast

P&G

Intel

American Airlines

Kimberly-Clark Friday, January 24 American Express Next week (starting January 27th) gets even more busy (and important) with AMD, Apple, McDonalds, Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon, Facebook, Boeing, Verizon, Honeywell and Exxon all on the schedule for earnings releases. 3M

AMD

Xerox Tuesday, January 28 Apple

Alibaba

Stryker

Lockheed Martin

United Technologies

McDonald's

Starbucks

General Dynamics

Microsoft

Harley-Davidson

eBay

Tesla

Visa

Pfizer Wednesday, January 29 Amazon

Baker Hughes

AT&T

Blackstone group

Boeing

General Electric

Cirrus Logic

Raytheon

Sprint

Facebook

MasterCard

Service Now Thursday, January 30 Electronics Art

Hershey

Verizon

Northrop Grumman

PayPal

Honeywell

UPS Friday, January 31 Phillips 66

Exxon Mobil

Caterpillar

Chevron









For those invested in stocks it will be a key test to see how prices react from a thought to be overpriced market (especially some of the recent high flyers like Apple, Microsoft, Tesla).

Those releases will be huge and the wins or losses could spill over into the other markets including the forex market (generally speaking better stocks should help "risk on" flows - i.e. USDJPY moves higher and AUD and NZD tend to do better). Falling stocks, should lead to "risk off" flows).