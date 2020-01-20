Guess what? No stock records today, but earnings season will be heating up over the next two weeks.
Will the earnings justify the lofty levels
That sound you hear in the distance may be a loud sucking sound, or it may just bethe bull train just picking up more and more steam?
With the stock markets in the US closed in observance of Martin Luther King Day, the one thing we know is that there will be no clues as to the direction today (or records for that matter).
However, we will be getting a lot of fundamental earnings news over the next few weeks that will either break (the loud sucking sound) or make (the runaway train), for the US stock market.
For this week, Netflix, IBM, Johnson and Johnson, Intel and American Express are some of the bigger names reporting. Below are a daily list of the scheduled major releases:
Those releases will be huge and the wins or losses could spill over into the other markets including the forex market (generally speaking better stocks should help "risk on" flows - i.e. USDJPY moves higher and AUD and NZD tend to do better). Falling stocks, should lead to "risk off" flows).
Tuesday, January 21
- UBS
- Netflix
- United Airlines
- Capital One
- IBM
Wednesday, January 22
- Abbott
- Johnson & Johnson
- Texas Instruments
Thursday, January 23
- Comcast
- P&G
- Intel
- American Airlines
- Kimberly-Clark
Friday, January 24
- American Express
Next week (starting January 27th) gets even more busy (and important) with AMD, Apple, McDonalds, Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon, Facebook, Boeing, Verizon, Honeywell and Exxon all on the schedule for earnings releases.
- 3M
- AMD
- Xerox
Tuesday, January 28
- Apple
- Alibaba
- Stryker
- Lockheed Martin
- United Technologies
- McDonald's
- Starbucks
- General Dynamics
- Microsoft
- Harley-Davidson
- eBay
- Tesla
- Visa
- Pfizer
Wednesday, January 29
- Amazon
- Baker Hughes
- AT&T
- Blackstone group
- Boeing
- General Electric
- Cirrus Logic
- Raytheon
- Sprint
- MasterCard
- Service Now
Thursday, January 30
- Electronics Art
- Hershey
- Verizon
- Northrop Grumman
- PayPal
- Honeywell
- UPS
Friday, January 31
- Phillips 66
- Exxon Mobil
- Caterpillar
- Chevron
For those invested in stocks it will be a key test to see how prices react from a thought to be overpriced market (especially some of the recent high flyers like Apple, Microsoft, Tesla).