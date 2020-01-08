No US casualties in Iranian missile strikes on Iraq base - US official

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Bloomberg with the headline

The story cites an unnamed US official as saying that there were no American casualties in the earlier missile attacks and that Iran 'appeared to be shooting to miss'.

In other words, plenty of theatrics with both sides letting each other save some face from this whole debacle. If that is the case, I reckon it wouldn't be too long before risk trades start to lean towards being more greedy in the session ahead - not that they already aren't.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose