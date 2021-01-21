Treas Sec nominee Yellen: Hope to work with Congress to avoid debt limit harm

Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen

Janet Yellen is speaking and gives a synopsis of what she plans on doing when confirmed as Treasury Secretary. Yesterday, it was speculated that the Senate would not vote on her nomination until next week sometime:





Will work with Congress to avoid debt limit harm



Will work with Biden to fight currency manipulation



Will evaluate SALT cap impact on high income households



Will take on China's abusive, illegal practices



Will useful array of tools to counter China practices



Will comprehensively reviewed debt management practices



Will analyze weighted average maturity of debt



Will not alter China tariffs until allies consulted



New approach needed for meaningful China pressure



Will pursue rules based trading system that protects US



Will assure international Covid 8 not used to pay China loans



Iran to get sanction relief only if JCPOA compliance



She will rigorously enforce Russia sanctions



She is fully supportive of effective carbon pricing



The China dilemma will continue to be a focus and potentially a problem. The Trump administration work toward a phase 1 deal, but there is some question as to the success of at deal - especially after Covid took hold. The Trump administration also chose to go at it alone rather than use the power of many to influence change/reform. I would assume the "new approach" Yellen speaks have a lot to do with a concerted effort for change/reform