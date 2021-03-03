Nomura favours AUD/EUR
Reuters have gathered together some comments from Nomura on Australia and the AUD.
Nomura say the pressure on the RBA is building:
- data continue to beat consensus expectations
- momentum in the housing market appears to be accelerating
- job ads rising augers well for employment growth ahead
Nomura analysts says there are now doubts the RBA would extend its 3-year yield target to the November bond
- and like AUD/EUR given the differing growth dynamics in the respective economies