Nomura favours AUD/EUR

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters have gathered together some comments from Nomura on Australia and the AUD.

Nomura say the pressure on the RBA is building:
  • data continue to beat consensus expectations
  • momentum in the housing market appears to be accelerating
  • job ads rising augers well for employment growth ahead
Nomura analysts says there are now doubts the RBA would extend its 3-year yield target to the November bond
  • and like AUD/EUR given the differing growth dynamics in the respective economies 
 
