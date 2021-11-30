Nomura is targeting EUR/USD circa 1.10 within weeks (5 reasons)
This via Nomura on the euro
- We find more compelling macro and flow reasons for a move towards 1.10 to be on the horizon, it's just a matter of time
- Rate spreads suggest EUR/USD should be much lower (sub 1.10) and FX is still playing catch up. A global slowdown typically benefits USD.
- German new orders are in decline and with China slowing too it's difficult to see why European growth should outperform.
- The euro area's long-running trade surplus is in a steep decline, unlike last year when it was rising. In addition, there is the added uncertainty over rising Covid-19 cases, a new Covid-19 variant and restrictions
