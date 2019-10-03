Nomura on the global stock market 'cooldown' - more to come

Nomura expect sentiment to remain week through until October 9.

From an overnight piece, prior to Wednesday's falls:

If the historical pattern in sentiment in circumstances like the present is any guide, we would expect the cooldown in global stock market sentiment to last through perhaps 9 October.

When sentiment cools, the market tends to react asymmetrically to the incoming news flow, becoming more sensitive to bad news than to good news.

Given this tendency, we think that the unexpectedly weak ISM manufacturing PMI … was probably more of a catalyst ... than a genuine cause of it.





Nomura advise to

stay on guard against a risk-off phase that we think may continue for as long as the cooldown in sentiment lasts









