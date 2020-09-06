Nomura on the USD - the NFP report is not a reason to turn bullish on it

A Nomura response to the nonfarm payroll number out of the US on Friday.

The better than forecast NFP result is not a reason to turn to a long US dollar position. The EUR sell-off result in response to the release was due to a crowded long position only. Nomura remain bears on the USD vs. EUR.

Says that there may be reasons ahead to turn bullish on the US dollar:
  • if lockdowns extend in Europe
  • if the European Central Bank cuts interest rates
  • and is US-China trade tensions escalate
But that the risk of any of these is low in the short-term.

