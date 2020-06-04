Non-farm payrolls preview: The May jobs report by the numbers

What is expected and what are other jobs numbers saying?





The US employment report is due at 8:30 am ET on Friday, June 4, 2020:

Median NFP estimate -7500K (-6750k private)

April -20,537K (all time record)



Highest estimate -2000k (Action Economics)



Lowest estimate -11,000Kk (Desjardins)



Average estimate -7376K

Standard deviation 2416K

Unemployment rate consensus estimate: 19.1%



Prior participation rate 60.2%

Prior underemployment U6 prior 22.8%

Avg hourly earnings y/y exp 8.5% y/y vs 7.9% prior

Avg hourly earnings m/m exp +1.0% vs +4.7% prior



Avg weekly hours exp 34.3 vs 34.2 prior Here's the April jobs story so far ADP -2760K vs -9000K expected



ISM non-manufacturing employment 31.8 vs 30.0 prior



ISM manufacturing employment 32.1 vs 27.5 prior

Initial jobless claims survey week 2446K vs 2400K consensus



Conference Board help wanted online demand for hiring not yet released

Challenger Job Cuts +577.8% y/y vs +1576% in April

The seasonal trend in June shows 52% of the time it's below consensus however for the unemployment rate only 30% of June data points have been higher than expected with 70% matching or below consensus.





In terms of the market reaction, traders have ignored economic data since March, discounting bad data and looking ahead. There has been some better economic data lately but the market has largely ignored that as well. At some point the market will tune back into the numbers and a jobs report would be an ideal time to do exactly that.



Then again, there would be nothing like another 8m job losses with the Nasdaq hitting a record high hours later.

