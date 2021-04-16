Non-trend transitions to trend. Give me 9 or so minutes and I will change your trading mindset in this video

Looking for the break instead of being mesmerized by the non-trend













When I was cutting my teeth in trading, I used to get mesmerized by non-trending markets. The ups and downs can lull you to sleep. You can get used to buying low and selling high if you latch onto the idea early enough (or get chopped up too), but the subsequent trend can get you in trouble too if not prepared.





I learned from my mistakes and instead looked at the non-trend in a different way. It became a prelude to a trend and a new trading mantra...Non-trend transitions to trend.





This week, the AUDUSD trended higher after spending most of the last 3 weeks trading in a narrow "Red Box" of 87 pips. The price action told the story. I tell you that story in this video. It is a story that repeats itself over and over again if you know what to look for and trust what you see.





If you give me 9 or so minutes by watching this video, I will change your mindset like mine was changed many years ago.





PS Click thumbs up if you like it. Also feel free to share with your trading peeps.