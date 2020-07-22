Non yielding assets like gold, silver - ANZ on what's driving their price up

ANZ on the moves in 'non-yiediling' assets (gold and silver would fall into that category):

The spectre of (government) … stimulus packages has pushed investors back into non-yielding assets like gold

The likelihood of interest rates remaining low for the foreseeable future and a weaker US dollar have really boosted investor appetite.

The themes highlighted by ANZ have been in place for many months now - its not the first time ANZ have mentioned these, and many others also.