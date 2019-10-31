Nonfarm payroll due from the US Friday - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Its NFP day, an earlier preview is here: Nonfarm payroll report due Friday - preview

Snippet via SG now:
  • UAWGM strike 
  • In addition, plant closures may have curtailed hiring among supplier and supporting businesses
  • Weekly jobless claims are holding their trend of 215k per week, suggesting that layoffs have not peaked at related businesses as a result of the strike
  • The average workweek and wages could be pulled down moderately by the strike
  • we do not expect the strike to influence the unemployment rate
Forecasts:
  • +90k
  • u/e 3.5%
  • avge hourly earnings 0.2% m/m



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose