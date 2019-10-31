Nonfarm payroll due from the US Friday - preview
Its NFP day, an earlier preview is here: Nonfarm payroll report due Friday - preview
Snippet via SG now:
- UAWGM strike
- In addition, plant closures may have curtailed hiring among supplier and supporting businesses
- Weekly jobless claims are holding their trend of 215k per week, suggesting that layoffs have not peaked at related businesses as a result of the strike
- The average workweek and wages could be pulled down moderately by the strike
- we do not expect the strike to influence the unemployment rate
Forecasts:
- +90k
- u/e 3.5%
- avge hourly earnings 0.2% m/m