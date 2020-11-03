North Carolina results delayed by 45 minutes to 8:15 PM ET

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

4 sites had opening delays

North Carolina is out saying that the election results will be delayed by 45 minutes to 8:15 p.m. ET. The state has extended voting at 4 separate sites that had opening delays.

North Carolina is one of the swing states with Biden holding a slim lead over Trump. In 2016 Trump defeated Clinton by 49.8% to 46.2%.  The state has 15 electoral votes. 

The Senate race is between incumbent Thom Tillis vs Dem Candidate Cunningham.  Cunningham leads by 2-6% according to recent polls.
