North Carolina results delayed by 45 minutes to 8:15 PM ET

4 sites had opening delays





North Carolina is one of the swing states with Biden holding a slim lead over Trump. In 2016 Trump defeated Clinton by 49.8% to 46.2%. The state has 15 electoral votes.









For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus The Senate race is between incumbent Thom Tillis vs Dem Candidate Cunningham. Cunningham leads by 2-6% according to recent polls.

North Carolina is out saying that the election results will be delayed by 45 minutes to 8:15 p.m. ET. The state has extended voting at 4 separate sites that had opening delays.