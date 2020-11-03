Subscription Confirmed!
RBA's Lowe: Australian dollar not a long way from fundamentals
RBA's Lowe: Not saying negative rates will never happen, just extraordinarily unlikely
RBA's Lowe: We can effectively create money without limit
RBA's Lowe: There is no appetite to go into negative territory on rates
RBA's Lowe: Negative policy rate is 'extraordinarily unlikely'