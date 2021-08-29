North Korea appears to have resumed operation of its plutonium-producing reactor

Producing plutonium will allow the country to expand its arsenal of nuclear weapons.

Wall Street Journal report on findings of the UN Atomic Agency:

“Since early July, there have been indications, including the discharge of cooling water, consistent with the operation of the reactor,” said the report by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

and there are indications that North Korea is also using a nearby laboratory to separate plutonium from spent fuel previously removed from the reactor.

The agency described the twin developments as "deeply troubling" and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.







North Korea's plutonium-producing reactor is at Yongbyon

appeared to have been inactive from December 2018 until the beginning of July 2021







