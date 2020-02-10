North Korea continue to enhance its nuclear and ballistic the sole program
UN confidential reportA confidential UN report saying:
- North Korea continue to enhance its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in 2019 in violation of UN sanctions
- North Korea violated UN sanctions in 2019 by importing refined petroleum and exporting commodities including $370 million worth of coal
Earlier today, it was reported that Pres. Trump said to aides that he does not not want to have another summit with North Korea's Kim.