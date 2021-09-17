North Korea expanding facility used to produce weapons-grade uranium

CNN with a report on new satellite images revealing North Korea is expanding a key facility capable of enriching uranium for nuclear weapons

  • "likely indicate the country plans to significantly ramp-up production at this once-dormant site in the near future, according to experts who analyzed the photos."
  • Could allow North Korea to increase production of weapons-grade nuclear material by as much as 25%
  • the ongoing construction is consistent with previous efforts to add floorspace at the facility, allowing it to house more centrifuges and thus, enrich more uranium

Earlier in the week NK fired off test missiles:

