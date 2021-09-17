North Korea expanding facility used to produce weapons-grade uranium
CNN with a report on new satellite images revealing North Korea is expanding a key facility capable of enriching uranium for nuclear weapons
- "likely indicate the country plans to significantly ramp-up production at this once-dormant site in the near future, according to experts who analyzed the photos."
- Could allow North Korea to increase production of weapons-grade nuclear material by as much as 25%
- the ongoing construction is consistent with previous efforts to add floorspace at the facility, allowing it to house more centrifuges and thus, enrich more uranium
---
Earlier in the week NK fired off test missiles: