North Korea fired 3 projectiles, reports are none landed in Japanese territory

In the midst of the oil and equity markets gappage down came NK firing off a missile test

Its now confirmed as three projectiles

fired into the East Sea

Apparently none have landed in Japan's economic zone.

This encouraged further flows into yen, not that they needed much encouragement with flows into havens following weekend oil and coronavirus news





Keep an eye on virus news out of the US. Testing there is still largely prohibited by the WHite House. China had little luck trying to hide the outbreak, its not going to succeed in the US. Fear of an explosion in case numbers, and then the inevitable confirmation of an explosion in the numbers when the news can no longer be hidden is going to exacerbate volatility in stocks ahead.