North Korea fired multiple missiles over the weekend and no-one noticed
Media reporting now on numerous short-range missile launches ... but the reports do note the launches are still unverified.
Via Yonhap (South Korea media), citing a Washington Post piece which in turn cited unnamed sources ... "people familiar with the situation":
- North Korea has resumed short-range missile testing in a direct challenge to the new U.S. administration
- If confirmed, the missile launches could mark a resumption of military provocations by the North