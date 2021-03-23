North Korea fired multiple missiles over the weekend and no-one noticed

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Media reporting now on numerous short-range missile launches ... but the reports do note the launches are still unverified. 

Via Yonhap (South Korea media), citing a Washington Post piece which in turn cited unnamed sources ...  "people familiar with the situation":
  • North Korea has resumed short-range missile testing in a direct challenge to the new U.S. administration
  • If confirmed, the missile launches could mark a resumption of military provocations by the North
