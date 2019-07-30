North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday
According to Yonhap citing South Korean militaryA report from Yonhap news agency citing South Korean military, the North Koreans have fired multiple unidentified projectiles early on Wednesday.
No other details as of yet.
President Trump said on Friday, that he is not bothered by North Korea's decision to fire two short-range missiles this week. He may not be concerned but Asian neighbors are.
Trump said "short-range" was the most important word. He says North Korea fired "standard" missiles many countries possess.
They were the first weapons North Korea has launched in more than two months. Apparently they are at it again.