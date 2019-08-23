North Korea foreign minister says we are ready for both dialogue and confrontation

Official State Media in NK with the report (via Reuters). Says:

  • US Secretary of State Pompeo casts dark shadows over US _ North Korea 
  • Pompeo has more interest in his own political ambitions than current US foreign policy
  • we have given enough time to US 
  • we are ready for both dialogue and confrontation 
  • it will be miscalculation if US continues with sanctions 
  • we can remain the biggest threat to US for a long time
