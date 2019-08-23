North Korea foreign minister says we are ready for both dialogue and confrontation
Official State Media in NK with the report (via Reuters). Says:
- US Secretary of State Pompeo casts dark shadows over US _ North Korea
- Pompeo has more interest in his own political ambitions than current US foreign policy
- we have given enough time to US
- we are ready for both dialogue and confrontation
- it will be miscalculation if US continues with sanctions
- we can remain the biggest threat to US for a long time