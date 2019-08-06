North Korea generated USD 2bn for weapons programs using cyber attacks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

News via Reuters citing a confidential U.N. report to the Security Council seen by the firm.

  • Pyongyang "continued to enhance its nuclear and missile programmes although it did not conduct a nuclear test or ICBM (Intercontinental Ballistic Missile) launch"
  • North Korea "used cyberspace to launch increasingly sophisticated attacks to steal funds from financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges to generate income." 
More here at the link ICYMI. 



