North Korea has extended its COVID-19 national emergency to the end of the year

Radio Free Asia with the report, an unnamed source

a senior official in North Pyongan province, who requested anonymity due to fear of reprisal



"On the 23rd, the Central Party ordered the provincial quarantine command to extend the national emergency quarantine posture through the end of the year"

"[They] ordered stronger quarantine measures in response to the prolonged outbreak"





NK was slow to admit they had an outbreak. At least publicly.











