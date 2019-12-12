North Korea: It is clear that US has nothing to offer us even if talks resumed
North Korea delivers a harsh message to the US
- US has done a stupid thing by convening UN Security Council
- UN Security Council is nothing more than a political tool of the US' interests
- We are ready to respond to any corresponding measure that the US chooses
It looks pretty clear by now that we're going to start seeing tensions between both sides escalate again and this will be a wild card for markets going into next year.