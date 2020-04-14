North Korea reportedly fires numerous unidentified projectiles

South Korea makes mention of the incident

The South Korean military says that North Korea has fired multiple short-range missiles into the sea, as being reported by Yonhap News at the moment as well.





The target location is believed to be between the Korean peninsula and Japan, with South Korea saying that they are monitoring the situation for more developments.





There doesn't look to be too much in this just yet but as always with North Korea, keep an eye out. You never really know when things may just suddenly turn on its head.