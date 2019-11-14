North Korea reportedly not interested in meeting with US

KCNA reports with the headline

It's not much of a surprise given how relations between the two countries have died down ever since the Trump-Kim summit in Singapore last year. Did we really expect anything to have come from that meeting and the one in Hanoi this year?
