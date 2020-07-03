North Korea says it supports China against US aggression

North Korean Ambassador to China Ji Jae-ryong voiced full support and solidarity with the Chinese people and the Communist Party of China

and their resistance to US interference in China's internal matters, such as Hong Kong affairs, to safeguard the country's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

GT goes on with comments from the NK ambassador:

The US has been making provocative remarks against China on economy, science and technology, security, human rights and diplomacy

pushed China-US relations to the extreme,

US has openly smeared the CPC and the country's socialist system especially this year, constantly agitating China-US relations

This shows that the US feels its hegemonic position is threatened by the development of China and the strengthening of socialism

As ps, NK has launched test missiles on July 4 or thereabouts in recent years. I wonder if we'll get similar this weekend? The test launchings have had diminished effects on FX though.

