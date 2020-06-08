North Korea says it will cut communication with the South completely, from today

North Korean state media says will shit down all contact with South Korea

From Tuesday 9 June 2020 at noon (Korea time)

which is 0300GMT

Strains between the two Koreas can translate into yen strength. With Yen up significantly on Monday in the US (USD/JPY down a big figure plus) I wouldn't be looking for too much continuation response to this news though.





Its likely however that Kim will still allow the free and unfettered flow of French fries into the country

