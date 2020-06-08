North Korea says it will cut communication with the South completely, from today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

North Korean state media says will shit down all contact with South Korea

From Tuesday 9 June 2020 at noon (Korea time)
  • which is 0300GMT
Strains between the two Koreas can translate into yen strength. With Yen up significantly on Monday in the US (USD/JPY down a big figure plus)  I wouldn't be looking for too much continuation response to this news though. 

North Korean state media says will shit down all contact with South KoreaIts likely however that Kim will still allow the free and unfettered flow of French fries into the country 

