North Korea says it will cut communication with the South completely, from today
From Tuesday 9 June 2020 at noon (Korea time)
- which is 0300GMT
Strains between the two Koreas can translate into yen strength. With Yen up significantly on Monday in the US (USD/JPY down a big figure plus) I wouldn't be looking for too much continuation response to this news though.
