North Korea says new regime in the US 'lunatics'

North Korea says it has heard only 'lunatic theory' of threats and complete denuclearisation form the new regime in the US

says the US keeps threatening with military drills and embracing sanctions

sees US attempts to initiate contact as a cheap trick for wasting time

says it will respond to power with power, and to goodwill with goodwill





Hoo boy, the party is well and truly over in NK. Still, they had a good 4 years. The nuclear program in the country moved ahead in leaps and bounds.







