North Korea says new regime in the US 'lunatics'

North Korea says it has heard only 'lunatic theory' of threats and complete denuclearisation form the new regime in the US

  • says the US keeps threatening with military drills and embracing sanctions
  • sees US attempts to initiate contact as a cheap trick for wasting time 

  • says it will respond to power with power, and to goodwill with goodwill


Hoo boy, the party is well and truly over in NK. Still, they had a good 4 years. The nuclear program in the country moved ahead in leaps and bounds. 

