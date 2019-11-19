North Korea says that US proposed to meet in Sweden in December

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

KCNA reports, citing the North Korean foreign ministry

North Korea US
ForexLive
Doesn't say if they agree to the meeting or what level of officials are involved in the proposal but it's surely not going to be one involving Trump or Kim Jong Un.

Either way, relations between the two countries have reverted back to the frosty side as of late so perhaps this could be one to try thaw tensions a little. Although, I doubt it will do much to change anything in the big picture.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose