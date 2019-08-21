North Korea says the US cruise missile test was "dangerous"

A North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman said the recent missile test and plans to deploy F-35 jets and offensive military equipment around the Korean peninsula were "dangerous" moves

would "trigger a new cold war" in the region

Anyone get the feeling they are taking the mickey on this? I've lost count of the number of missile NK have fired off in the past few weeks.





KCNA (NK state media) carry the comments.

"Dangerous and unusual military moves are now on the horizon, which would trigger a new cold war on the Korean peninsula and in the region"















