North Korea says the US is 'hell-bent' on exacerbating tensions
Someone appears to have rattled the North Korean cage, KCNA on comments from the NK foreign minister:
- says relations with the US have now shifted into despair
- US is hell-bent on exacerbating tensions
- US policy proves US remains long-term threat to our people
- NK says sees no improvement in relations to be made by maintaining relationship between Kim and Trump
- says will build up more reliable force to confront US military threats
I thought romcoms were supposed to have happy endings?