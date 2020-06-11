North Korea says the US is 'hell-bent' on exacerbating tensions

Someone appears to have rattled the North Korean cage, KCNA on comments from the NK foreign minister:

says relations with the US have now shifted into despair

US is hell-bent on exacerbating tensions

US policy proves US remains long-term threat to our people

NK says sees no improvement in relations to be made by maintaining relationship between Kim and Trump

says will build up more reliable force to confront US military threats



I thought romcoms were supposed to have happy endings?







