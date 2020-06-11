North Korea says the US is 'hell-bent' on exacerbating tensions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Someone appears to have rattled the North Korean cage, KCNA on comments from the NK foreign minister:

  • says relations with the US have now shifted into despair 
  • US is hell-bent on exacerbating tensions 
  • US policy proves US remains long-term threat to our people 
  • NK says sees no improvement in relations to be made by maintaining relationship between Kim and Trump
  • says will build up more reliable force to confront US military threats 

I thought romcoms were supposed to have happy endings?  

