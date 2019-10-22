North Korea "slammed" South Korea over planned missile tests, new weapons

North Korean outlets slammed South Korea over planned test-firings of some of its Hyunmoo missiles and develop new nuclear-powered submarines

said they were "outright provocations"

will have consequences

"The warmongers of South Korea has revealed their outright intention to regularize missile test-firing in order to enhance its preemptive attack capability against the North, which is aimed at keeping tensions on the Korean Peninsula always high"

"Reckless military schemes will not go unnoticed. (We) will make them regret to the backbone"





Report via Yonhap citing NK's Uriminzokkiri and Meari, both North Korean propaganda outlets.





Not too long ago the leaders of north and south met ...

