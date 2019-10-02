Japan press says "North Korea tests Trump's limits with submarine-launched missile"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Nikkei report on yesterday's submarine-launched ballistic missile fired by North Korea.

  • a challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's diplomatic approach to Pyongyang
  • launch comes  just days before the two countries are set to resume nuclear negotiations
  • test-fired a new type of SLBM … indicates a major advance by Pyongyang in improving its military capability, increasing its threat to neighbouring countries like Japan and South Korea


