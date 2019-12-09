North Korea warns that Kim's thoughts on Trump can change

North Korea warns Trump on year-end deadline









If you've been following our headlines over the past few months, it is clear that the two countries aren't getting along well with how frequent North Korea has been conducting missile launches and tests during the period.





As things stand, they want the US to lift more sanctions before committing to any more "denuclearisation" projects but the US wants it to be the other way around. Hence, we have reached a bit of an impasse at the moment.







ForexLive

If anything else, keep an eye on this issue here as it could present a wild card risk for markets in 2020 - alongside the host of other issues.

In case you missed the news from earlier today, North Korea has set a year-end deadline for the US to change its policies or Kim Jong Un may "embark on a new path" as denuclearisation talks between the two countries appear to have broken down.