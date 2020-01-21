North Korea warns the US that there may not be deunclearisation if sanctions continue

Some comments from North Korea being cited by Reuters





US has ignored year-end deadline for nuclear talks

No reason for North Korea to be unilaterally bound to any commitment

US is applying 'the most brutal and inhuman sanctions'

If US continues with 'hostile policies' towards North Korea, there will never be denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula

Much like the Iran issue, this is one that does not really matter until it does - when something escalates in a significant manner. For now, just take note that US-North Korea relations have been deteriorating as of late and tensions are beginning to mount once again.



