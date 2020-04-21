North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure

KJU was not in attendance when North Korea marked the anniversary of the birthday of its founding father and Kim's grandfather, Kim Il Sung on April 15

Since then speculation on his whereabouts and health have increased.

South Korean outlet Daily NK, a speciality website run mostly by North Korean defectors reported on Kim's health , he is said to be is recovering after treatment on April 12.

Citing unnamed sources.





via Reuters





Also, via CNN:

The US is monitoring intelligence that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health is in grave danger following a surgery, a US official with direct knowledge tells me.







Background to this is Kim is five feet, seven inches tall, weighs about three hundred pounds

BMI of 45

or "extremely obese"

The guy is at extreme risk due to his health.



