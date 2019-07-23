North Korean media announcement on new "strategic" submarine

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

NK media, KCNA, report on 

  • submarine designed and built to be capable of fully implementing the military strategic intention of the Party 

"Strategic' is being read as a euphemism for nuclear missile capable. Its the first time NK has used the word in miliarty related press reports for more than a year, Pretty much highlights the end of any pretence of "denuclearization" .

---

Not much yen response - its been flat for hours and just lost a few points in past minutes. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose