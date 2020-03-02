Japan says it appears the North Korean projectiles did not land in Japan's territory or EEZ

JiJi news with the report, via .Reuters. 


(EEZ is Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone 
The exclusive economic zone is a sea zone prescribed by the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea over which a state has special rights regarding the exploration and use of marineresources, including energy production from water and wind.
)

