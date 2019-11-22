North Korean-themed restaurants in Russia - customers are staying away

Its Friday :-D

North Korean-themed restaurants are run by the NK state:

"There are three North Korean restaurants in Vladivostok, Keum Gang San, Morangak and Koryo," the source said. "North Korean women in their twenties are sent to work in these places as singers and dancers so that they can make foreign cash" the source said.

But …

"I went to Keum Gang San and Morangak not too long ago during my lunch break and was surprised that both were almost completely empty," the source said. "They have enough space in the dining room to hold dozens of customers, and they also have private rooms, but only three of the tables were occupied!" t







Who woulda thunk that listening to NK songs would ever go out of style?















