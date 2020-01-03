North Korea's official newspaper warns of an "immediate and powerful" strike
North Korea's official newspaper Rodong Sinmun
- said Friday that any attempt to infringe upon NK's dignity and survival should be met by an "immediate and powerful" strike
- calling for all-out efforts to build up its national defense capability
"An action that would violate our republic's dignity and survival should be met by an immediate and powerful strike"
"(We) should maintain invincible military power and beef it up,"
"It is the core initiative of our party's national defense building to make no one dare to think about using military power against us. We should marshal all resources of our country for defense-building efforts."
Via Yonhap
Seeing more on this out of NK.