North Korea's official newspaper warns of an "immediate and powerful" strike

North Korea's official newspaper Rodong Sinmun

said Friday that any attempt to infringe upon NK's dignity and survival should be met by an "immediate and powerful" strike

calling for all-out efforts to build up its national defense capability

"An action that would violate our republic's dignity and survival should be met by an immediate and powerful strike"

"(We) should maintain invincible military power and beef it up,"

"It is the core initiative of our party's national defense building to make no one dare to think about using military power against us. We should marshal all resources of our country for defense-building efforts."







Via Yonhap





Yen saw inflows on the news out of Iraq earlier:

Seeing more on this out of NK.















