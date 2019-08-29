North Rhine Westphalia August CPI 0.0% vs +0.4% m/m prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 29 August 2019





Prior +0.4%

CPI +1.5% y/y

Prior +1.7%

This goes in-line with the other state readings that we have observed earlier, whereby we're seeing slightly softer inflation figures for the month of August relative to July.





As such, it also sits in-line with estimates ahead of the national reading later - where annual headline inflation is expected to slow to +1.5% y/y from +1.7% y/y last month. EUR/USD continues to hold steady at 1.1077, trapped in a 12 pips range so far today.



