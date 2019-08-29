North Rhine Westphalia August CPI 0.0% vs +0.4% m/m prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 29 August 2019


  • Prior +0.4%
  • CPI +1.5% y/y
  • Prior +1.7%
ForexLive
This goes in-line with the other state readings that we have observed earlier, whereby we're seeing slightly softer inflation figures for the month of August relative to July.

As such, it also sits in-line with estimates ahead of the national reading later - where annual headline inflation is expected to slow to +1.5% y/y from +1.7% y/y last month. EUR/USD continues to hold steady at 1.1077, trapped in a 12 pips range so far today.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose