North Rhine Westphalia August CPI +4.2% vs +4.1% y/y prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 August 2021

  • Prior +4.1%
This fits with expectations going into the data as outlined here, so let's see if the other state readings also stick with the theme. The breakdown for NRW:


