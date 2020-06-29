North Rhine Westphalia June CPI +0.9% vs +0.5% y/y prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reporting the numbers early, citing the German stats office

NRW
  • Prior +0.5%
  • CPI +0.6% m/m
  • Prior -0.1%
The report is scheduled to be released at 0830 GMT and we never usually see them this early, so I'm doubtful if this is a misprint or not. But assuming this is right, the jump in price pressures will be a welcome development for the German economy at this time.

This may tilt the bias towards the inflation readings later a little more to the upside.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose