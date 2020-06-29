North Rhine Westphalia June CPI +0.9% vs +0.5% y/y prior
Reuters reporting the numbers early, citing the German stats office
- Prior +0.5%
- CPI +0.6% m/m
- Prior -0.1%
The report is scheduled to be released at 0830 GMT and we never usually see them this early, so I'm doubtful if this is a misprint or not. But assuming this is right, the jump in price pressures will be a welcome development for the German economy at this time.
This may tilt the bias towards the inflation readings later a little more to the upside.