North Rhine Westphalia October CPI +0.1% vs -0.1% m/m prior

Latest data released by Destatis - 30 October 2019

  • Prior -0.1%
  • CPI +1.2% y/y
  • Prior +1.3%
This just reaffirms the sentiment seen in the other state readings earlier, that German inflation pressures in October is seen somewhat steady with a slight bias towards some softness in the annual headline reading.

The expectation for the national reading is for +1.0% y/y, down from +1.2% y/y in September. That sounds just about right although we could see it hold within the range of +1.0% to +1.2% y/y given the above sentiment.

