Norway sovereign wealth fund - withdrawals will hit a record to hit to economy by the coronavirus pandemic

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Norway will exceed its self-imposed cap on spending from its $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund for the first time in more than a decade

  • withdrawals from the fund projected to hit a record 419.6 billion crowns ($40.6 billion)
  • revised budget docs from the finance ministry 
  • "The Norwegian economy has suffered its most severe setback ever in peacetime. However, the government is laying the groundwork for Norway's emergence from the crisis," the finance ministry said in a statement.
via Reuters 

See here for global coronavirus case data   
