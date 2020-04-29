Norway will cut its oil output

to cut output by 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in June , 134,000 bpd in H2 2020

, 134,000 bpd in H2 2020 start-up of production of several fields will be delayed until 2021

consequently, total Norwegian production in December 2020 will be 300,000 barrels less per day than originally planned by the companies

regulation will cease by the end of the year

basis for the regulation is a reference production of 1,859,000 barrels of oil per day

thus, a cut of 250,000 barrels per day in June 2020 gives an upper limit for oil production on the Norwegian continental shelf of 1,609,000 barrels per day in june

in the second half of 2020 upper limit for oil production on the Norwegian continental shelf will be 1,725,000 barrels per day

ministry says gas fields are exempt

cut will not affect Norwegian gas production or Norwegian gas exports

ministry says throughout the second half of 2020, oil demand is expected to grow gradually as economic activity is resumed

Headlines via Reuters

The news giving the oil price a lift. Demand destruction is still a huge issue for oil - Norway expect it improve but 'gradual' is the probably the right word yes.