Norway will cut its oil output
- to cut output by 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in June, 134,000 bpd in H2 2020
- start-up of production of several fields will be delayed until 2021
- consequently, total Norwegian production in December 2020 will be 300,000 barrels less per day than originally planned by the companies
- regulation will cease by the end of the year
- basis for the regulation is a reference production of 1,859,000 barrels of oil per day
- thus, a cut of 250,000 barrels per day in June 2020 gives an upper limit for oil production on the Norwegian continental shelf of 1,609,000 barrels per day in june
- in the second half of 2020 upper limit for oil production on the Norwegian continental shelf will be 1,725,000 barrels per day
- ministry says gas fields are exempt
- cut will not affect Norwegian gas production or Norwegian gas exports
- ministry says throughout the second half of 2020, oil demand is expected to grow gradually as economic activity is resumed
Headlines via Reuters
The news giving the oil price a lift. Demand destruction is still a huge issue for oil - Norway expect it improve but 'gradual' is the probably the right word yes.