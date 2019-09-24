Not a good day on Wall Street as major indices react to potential impeachment proceedings

Nasdaq stocks lead the charge lower

The US major industries are closing lower on the day led by the NASDAQ stocks. Some major stocks like Netflix and Amazon fell sharply. Today Netflix's most bullish analyst slashed his price target for the stock from $515-$350. The stock was as high as $380 in July. For Amazon it fell below its 200 day moving average today.





The closing numbers for the major indices are showing:

S&P index, -25.18 points or -0.84% at 2966.60



NASDAQ index fell -118.83 points or -1.46% at 7993.62



Dow fell -142.22 point surmise 0.53 present at 26807.73 Although the indices were off the lows for the day (see % chante ranges for the major indices in North America and Europe below), they are ending nearer the lows for the day.



