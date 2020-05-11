Some auctions and Fed's Bostic speaks again





The US treasury will auction off the typical 3 month, 6 month bills. Later this afternoon at 1 PM the treasury will auction off 3 year notes.



Fed's Bostic will discuss the response to Covid 19. That will occur at 12 PM ET. Fed's Bostic spoke at least 3 times last week

Not a whole lot.

See here for global coronavirus case data

There is not a whole lot on the economic/event calendar today. When the highlight is some auctions and a Fed speaker that spoke at least 3 times last week, the cupboards are pretty bare.