Not a whole lot on the economic/event calendar today

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Some auctions and Fed's Bostic speaks again

There is not a whole lot on the economic/event calendar today.  When the highlight is some auctions and a Fed speaker that spoke at least 3 times last week, the cupboards are pretty bare.

  • The US treasury will auction off the typical 3 month, 6 month bills. Later this afternoon at 1 PM the treasury will auction off 3 year notes.
  • Fed's Bostic will discuss the response to Covid 19. That will occur at 12 PM ET. Fed's Bostic spoke at least 3 times last week
Not a whole lot.
