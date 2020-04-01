Not even the greatest hedge fund in history dodged the rout in March

Two Renaissance Technologies funds were down 17% and 13%, respectively





Renaissance Technologies is undoubtedly the greatest money-making machine in history.







The quant-based Medallion fund at Renaissance is unparalleled. It gained 55.9% when it turned the corner in 1990 and hasn't stopped since. The fund founded by Jim Simons has generated average returns of 66%, racking up gains of $100 billion.





The New York Post today doesn't report on the Medallion Fund, which is only open to employees now. But it reports that Renaissance's Institutional Equities Fund fell 17% in March and the Institutional Diversified Alpha fund fell 13%.





Overall Renaissance manages $130 bilion.

