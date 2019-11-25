Not expecting a big euro drop but not a euro bull at this juncture - MUFG

MUFG on the euro



MUFG Research discusses EUR/USD outlook and thinks that the pair could be more stable even if trade uncertainties escalate

"Incredibly low trading ranges remains in place for EUR/USD and over the last month we've had basically a two-big figure range between 1.1000 and 1.1200. And we see reason for EUR/USD to remain pretty stable going forward. The big global macro event risk that could have an impact on EUR/USD is of course developments in USChina trade negotiations.

Certainly as of now, there appears greater risk of disappointment than a sudden deal....Now normally we would then expect EUR to get hit and while that is possible, we certainly see grounds for any decline in EUR to be very modest indeed..." MUFG notes.

"We wouldn't necessarily class ourselves as EUR bulls at this juncture but the above factors should certainly help to provide good support for EUR. If EUR does get hit on US-China trade tensions escalating, the hit will be modest and would likely reverse quite quickly underlining the continued narrow trading range for EUR/USD,"



